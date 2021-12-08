in Music Reviews, News, Remixes

Hear Burna Boy and Black Sherif on the ‘Second Sermon’ (Remix)

Photo: Twitter

Wednesday, December 8 in Ghana, the official remix for Ghanaian breakout star Black Sherif hit the web, and it features GRAMMY Award-winning artist Burna Boy. The African Giant’s verse is mostly in English, and it takes time to let us know his money is long, address his haters, and naturally float all over the beat with grace. One may not understand everything the Konongo-rising artist says due to most of it being in Twi, but you can hear and feel the urgency in his message from the first line of the song. ‘Second Sermon’ is the first Black Sherif I heard, and I fell in love with his infectious voice and delivery. Listen to the record below, produced by Ghanaian Stallion, that evokes a lot of passion.

