Watch BJ the Chicago Kid and Chlöe dazzle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BJ the Chicago Kid made his debut headline appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing the buzzing single, ‘Honey’ from his newly released album, ‘Gravy’ with the shining emerging star Chlöe. The electrifying performance showcased their undeniable chemistry onstage, as their voices seamlessly intertwined. Widely regarded as one of BJ’s finest works among fans, ‘Gravy’, a fifteen-track soulful masterpiece garnered over eleven million streams, is the brainchild of 7x GRAMMY-nominated singer BJ the Chicago Kid & super producer Yeti Beats (Doja Cat, Burna Boy).

The project boasts notable features such as musical legend Philip Bailey of Earth, Wind & Fire on ‘Never Change’, 2024 Best New Artist GRAMMY-nominee Coco Jones on ‘Spend the Night’ along with Chlöe, Andra Day, Robert Glasper, Cory Henry, and Freddie Gibbs. The acclaim for ‘Gravy’ is palpable, with positive reviews from prestigious outlets such as Billboard, Wonderland, EBONY, Essence, BET, and more. Additionally, the album has secured its place in numerous “Best R&B Album/Single of 2023” lists from UPROXX, VIBE, Lyrical Lemonade, Rated R&B, and more.

Building on the momentum from the previous year, 2024 is already shaping up to be promising for BJ the Chicago Kid.

