Watch Hip-Hop star BIA’s fun new video for Kelis-sampled track ‘Can’t Touch This’

Photo: Courtesy of the label

Today, one of Hip-Hop newest stars, BIA, released the amusing visual for her track ‘Can’t Touch This’ from the deluxe version of her album. She raps about not wearing the same clothes and having lots of money from a clothesline; the Boston-native rapper heads to the laundromat with her girls and then to her milkshake truck to show what they’re made of. If you know anything about Bia’s past, she was signed to Pharrell Williams, so it feels like a homage to her former boss’ protégé.

The song samples the Alternative-R&B icon Kelis’ 2003 classic record ‘Milkshake’, which is pretty cool as Kelis and BIA are the only women signed to his record labels—the now-defunct Star Track, and I Am Other. Watch the video directed by BenMarc, produced by London Jae, DJ Pharoah, and IROCC below.

