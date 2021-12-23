BenjiFlow’s fans take over ‘My Bella’ live performance: Watch

British musical artist BenjiFlow released a visual for a live performance version of his song ‘My Bella’. Surrounded by people who appear to be close friends and supportive fans, he sings the sweet, romantic lyrics from his love song with effortless help and excitement. When Oxlade’s part comes in, the crowd proudly takes over. If this is the first time seeing BenjiFlow’s name, that’s alright. According to this Red Bull article, Grime, the Hip-Hop sub-genre popularised in the United Kindom, was once his prime focus as an emcee.

Two months ago, the North London multi-instrumentalist put out the official music video for ‘My Bella’ featuring a cameo from Oxlade. The burgeoning Nigerian star singer wasn’t physically present for the music video, but he can be seen on the television affixed to the bar table. Check out both videos below.

