in Music Reviews, Music Videos, News

Nigerian singer-songwriters Bella Alubo and Niniola share their ‘Location’: Watch

Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Bella Alubo shared her latest music video for the single, ‘Location’. This record features one of her Nigerian peers, known as Niniola. It’s an enjoyable fast tempo Amapiano bump with Nigerian Afrobeats sauce smeared all over it. The music is energetic and colourful, characterised by notorious log drum rolls. I wish I could say the same for the reel. Unlike her previous installation, ‘Gbolahan’—which was clearly a well-written picture, ‘Location’ feels like a rushed Chivas advertisement. It’s not totally foul, but Bella Alubo can definitely do better. Her sound is consistent and is unique. Her lovely voice, coupled with a groovy beat carries the song. Lovable!

Bella AluboLocationNiniola

The Tampa Bay Lighting secures third straight berth in the Stanley Cup finals: Lighting vs Avalanche set up a finals for the ages

Nigeria’s Reekado Banks releases VR 360° lyric visual experience for ‘Pulling Up’: Watch