Nigerian singer-songwriters Bella Alubo and Niniola share their ‘Location’: Watch

Bella Alubo shared her latest music video for the single, ‘Location’. This record features one of her Nigerian peers, known as Niniola. It’s an enjoyable fast tempo Amapiano bump with Nigerian Afrobeats sauce smeared all over it. The music is energetic and colourful, characterised by notorious log drum rolls. I wish I could say the same for the reel. Unlike her previous installation, ‘Gbolahan’—which was clearly a well-written picture, ‘Location’ feels like a rushed Chivas advertisement. It’s not totally foul, but Bella Alubo can definitely do better. Her sound is consistent and is unique. Her lovely voice, coupled with a groovy beat carries the song. Lovable!

