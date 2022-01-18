Apple Music spotlights 22 albums to look forward to in 2022

Apple Music featured twenty-two albums to look forward to this year—a dedicated space where Apple Music’s global editorial team hand-selected twenty-two albums they can’t wait for us music fans to hear, from Mitski to Maren, Rosalia to Charli XCX and Eddie V. The curated list is not by any means definitive—there are still so many albums yet to be officially announced—but it’s a start!

Listen to Apple Music’s 22 albums to look forward to in 2022. (Full List below)

Mitski, ‘Laurel Hell’ (February 4)

Animal Collective, ‘Time Skiffs’ (February 4)

Cate Le Bon, ‘Pompeii’ (February 4)

Saba, ‘Few Good Things’ (February 4)

alt-J, ‘The Dream’ (February 11)

Big Thief, ‘Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You’ (February 11)

Zeal & Ardor, ‘Zeal & Ardor’ (February 11)

Spoon, ‘Lucifer On The Sofa’ (February 11)

Mary J Blige, ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ (February 11)

Eddie Vedder, ‘Earthling’ (February 11)

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges, ‘Texas Moon – EP’ (February 18)

Beach House, ‘Once Twice Melody’ (February 18)

SASAMI, ‘Squeeze’ (February 25)

Stromae, ‘Multitude’ (March 4)

Band of Horses, ‘Things Are Great’ (March 4)

Charli XCX, ‘CRASH’ (March 18)

Maren Morris, ‘Humble Quest’ (March 25)

Thomas Rhett, ‘Where We Started’ (April 1)

Wet Leg, ‘Wet Leg’ (April 8)

Father John Misty, ‘Chloë and the Next 20th Century’ (April 8)

Jason Aldean, ‘GEORGIA’ (April 8)

Rosalia, ‘MOTOMAMI’ (TBC)

