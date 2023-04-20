Amaarae becomes the face of Mugler and H&M’s new collaboration (See photos)

Photo: Courtesy of the publicist; Madison Mcgaw

Photo: Courtesy of the publicist; Madison Mcgaw

Last night, Ghanaian-American star Amaarae performed in New York City for the Mugler x H&M collaboration event. Alongside Shygirl and Eartheater, she is one of the faces of the new campaign.

In a recent interview with a Ghana-based radio station, the Alté artist shared that she hasn’t performed at home because she doesn’t think people would attend. Either way, the press darling said to have an incredible year ahead and last night’s New York City gig is the first to come.

See photos taken by Sansho Scott, Madison McGaw and Chanel Moye.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

