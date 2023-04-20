Amaarae becomes the face of Mugler and H&M’s new collaboration (See photos)

Last night, Ghanaian-American star Amaarae performed in New York City for the Mugler x H&M collaboration event. Alongside Shygirl and Eartheater, she is one of the faces of the new campaign.

In a recent interview with a Ghana-based radio station, the Alté artist shared that she hasn’t performed at home because she doesn’t think people would attend. Either way, the press darling said to have an incredible year ahead and last night’s New York City gig is the first to come.

See photos taken by Sansho Scott, Madison McGaw and Chanel Moye.