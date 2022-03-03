Afro Nation: Destination festival to make North America debut in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Jamaican Dancehall legend Beenie Man joins the star-studded lineup

Towards the end of March, African music and Caribbean music lovers will be able to shake the pandemic off and enjoy themselves in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the multi-day destination festival. It will be the first time Afro Nation occurs in North America. Some of our favourite African/Afrobeats artists and major Caribbean talents are on the lineup, and the LoneStar American star, Megan thee Stallion.

We will see you in Balneario de Carolina if we have it our way. To learn about the music festival, you can visit the official website.

