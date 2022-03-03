in Events, Festivals, Music, News

Afro Nation: Destination festival to make North America debut in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Jamaican Dancehall legend Beenie Man joins the star-studded lineup

Photos: Courtesy of the publicist

Towards the end of March, African music and Caribbean music lovers will be able to shake the pandemic off and enjoy themselves in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for the multi-day destination festival. It will be the first time Afro Nation occurs in North America. Some of our favourite African/Afrobeats artists and major Caribbean talents are on the lineup, and the LoneStar American star, Megan thee Stallion.

We will see you in Balneario de Carolina if we have it our way. To learn about the music festival, you can visit the official website.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the Press Agent for SMADE/AFRO NATION FOUNDER; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

