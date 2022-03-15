Davido added to Afro Nation Puerto Rico 2022 lineup

Afro Nation Puerto Rico has revealed the sixth phase line-up for its maiden edition with Nigerian superstar Davido joining proceedings. Taking place on March 24-26, the festival also announces DJ talent for their after parties including DJ Maphorisa, DJ Ecool, DJ Tunez, and more, plus pool parties brought to you by Bacardí.

Atlanta-born, Lagos-based Afro-pop artist Davido is a global superstar in his own right, having collaborated with Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Hit-Boy, Lil Baby, Nas, Popcaan, and many more internationally-revered artists. Following his breakout in 2012, Davido went on to achieve world recognition with a string of successful singles, which led to his signing with RCA. His 2019 album A Good Time features the hit song “Fall,” which has over 67M Spotify streams. In 2020, Davido dropped a companion album, titled A Better Time to significant critical acclaim.

Afro Nation is making sure the energy continues with a string of late-night after-parties across the three days at Vivo Beach Club. With three after-parties in total—one for each night of the festival – the first night will see a ‘Bacardí Presents Mainland Block Party’ featuring Nigerian artist DJ Ecool, DJ Prince, and pioneering duo Native Sound System. The next night, the ‘Bacardí Presents BLACKOUT’ party will see performances from Wizkid affiliate DJ Tunez and New York-born DJ Buka. Then on the final night, the festival will play host to ‘Bacardi Presents Piano People’, an Amapiano-flavored after-party with scene figurehead DJ Maphorisa – who is currently embarking on a North American tour—and Dreamville’s official DJ and A&R, Sudanese-born and Queens, New York raised DJ Moma.

From 12 PM to 4 PM each day, fans can warm up with a series of pool parties taking place at Vivo Beach Club with themed music spun by internationally renowned DJs. On Thursday, it’ll be a soundclash with ‘Reggaeton vs Afrobeats’, Friday will bring pure ‘Carnival’ vibes and Saturday will be a ‘90s Throwback’.

Food on offer at the festival comes from Ghanaian-British restaurateur and cultural curator, Akwasi Brenya-Mensa. He’ll bring his Pan-African concept Tatale to Puerto Rico and has curated two additional menus, especially for Afro Nation. His Tatale concept will offer a contemporary menu that celebrates and preserves the rich tapestry of African flavours and cooking traditions—expect Nigerian dishes such as Beef Ata Din Din, Jollof Rice, and Egusi Rice Bowl. West African Kebab Co. will be selling a variety of Nigerian Suya street food dishes, and Jamaican stall Rice & Please will offer classics such as Brown Stew Chicken, Curried Goat, and of course, rice and peas.

This year, Afro Nation is doubling down on its sustainability efforts by partnering with Lyfecycle to provide festival cups made with its one-of-a-kind self-destructing plastic technology. Festival cups will safely return to nature after one year if not recycled, leaving no microplastics or toxins behind. Festival-goers will be encouraged to reuse and recycle these cups, and rewarded with personalised photo experiences and exclusive giveaways in the spirit of ocean pollution prevention. Lyfecycle cups collected during the event will also be upcycled into unique items for post-event giveaways. By replacing conventional plastic with Lyfecycle self-destructing plastic, Afro Nation is doing its part to mobilise a generation that cares deeply for the planet and eliminates the plastic pollution footprint of the festival itself.

Kicking off in just under two weeks, the addition of Davido, three riotous after parties, and pool parties ensures the first-ever Afro Nation Puerto Rico will be full to the brim with some of the world’s most adored artists.