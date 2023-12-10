in Culture, Music, News, Trending

XG, South Korea-based Japanese girl group, closes the year out with their Christmas record ‘Winter Without You’

XG is the only Japanese group to make ELLE Magazine’s Best Songs of 2023. Rolling Stone also included them in its 100 Best Songs of 2023.

Yesterday, XG released the official video for their year-end release. After earning 1.3 million views on YouTube for ‘Winter Without You’, the direction currently populates at #34 on YouTube’s Trending. On the Chancellor, David Park, JAKOPS, and Shintaro Yasuda produced record, the septet sing about what they want for Christmas (“If I could make a wish/You’d show in a minute”). Watch the four-minute video below, set in a snowy, faraway land surrounded by mountains. If you enjoy what you watch, you could see XG on their first world tour in 2024.

Winter Without YouXG

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

