Jet life: California’s Xavier Top Floor shares stellar visual for fan-favourite ‘Fleeced’

Nigerian-American flame spitter Xavier Top Floor is back with another fire visual from ‘Hackers 2‘, the third album released under Top Floor Music Group. This time around, Xavier Top Floor will capture your attention with a commanding undeniable flow and some pretty lovely private jets in his official music video for ‘Fleeced’. You can tell director KEVWITHTHECAM took his time to ensure that Xavier Top Floor’s lyrics were up to par with each scene.

Quickly gaining notoriety with two songs being placed on NBA2K, Xavier is genuinely making a way in the music industry. Might I say, he works hard! In addition to his new music video and placements, Xavier recently released a new single, ‘Dreadlock‘. Watch and listen to Xavier Top Floor’s music on all streaming platforms. You will not be disappointed. Here is his latest video.

Author ReMyD ReDD ReMy'D is GRUNGECAKE's first Global Music Features Writer.

