Last week, Wiz Khalifa released a single ‘Up the Ladder’ produced by Big Jerm and lnk from his forthcoming mixtape called ‘Decisions’. On the smooth, laid-back record, the Pittsburgh legend sings and raps about flexing, smoking the marijuana he owns, displaying his wealth, and the ease of everyone not knowing his lady’s whereabouts–a vast difference from his ex-wife’s lifestyle. Stream the track from ‘Decisions, set to come out on December 1–dubbed his third mixtape of the year.

