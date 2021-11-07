Which NFL club best fit Odell Beckham Jr.?

The Odell Beckham Jr. era in Cleveland has come to an end. On the day of his 29th birthday(Friday, Nov 5th), both Odell and the Browns signed a settlement agreement, finalizing Odell’s release from the team and sending him to waivers on Monday. Lots of drama has been made in the past weeks about the relationship between quarterback Baker Mayfield and OBJ, but the bottom line is it’s over, and it is time to move on. So what does the future look like for the former Pro-Bowl wide receiver?

Since the news on Friday, Baltimore Ravens fans had been tweeting quarterback Lamar Jackson trying to get OBJ. Lamar replied on Twitter.

I can’t do nothing for y’all @ the @ravens not meeee🤣🤣 I can’t do nothing — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) November 5, 2021

Such a talent would be a good fit for most NFL clubs, but here are the few I feel most enticing.

The Packers would be one of the first options. OBJ has never been on a team with a quarterback near the echelon of Aaron Rodgers, who’s a nine-time Pro-bowler and Superbowl champ. Odell would be the number two receiver behind Devonte Adams, but the combination of the two with Aaron Rodgers is something no defence would like to face.

They might not be a better offensive-minded coach in the NFL better than Saints head coach Sean Payton. If there is anyone who can utilize OBJ’s talent, it’s Sean. The Saints are sitting at the top of their division, sitting at 5-2 and with Michael Thomas done for the year, it’s perfect for Odell to step in as WR1.

The Las Vegas Raiders just lost their explosive wideout, Henry Ruggs III, to felony DUI charges. This year, Derek Carr has been playing his best football, and the Raiders are at the top of their AFC West at 5-2. A Signing of OBJ leading into the playoffs can start something special for the Raiders, considering everything that has transpired this season.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Odell Beckham Jr. have both been fans of each other and long fantasized about being together for a long time. To witness what Bill had done with Hall-of-Famer Randy Moss later in his career was truly impressive. It can be interesting to see what can come out of the combination of Bill, Mac Jones and Odell.

A scary sight not just for the AFC but for the entire league is the pairing of Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Odell Beckham JR.​​ An already air-raided offensive added a weapon like OBJ almost seems unstoppable.

I can play fantasy football all day and name teams like the Bengals, Ravens, Rams and even Seahawks, but the reality is that the cost of claiming the three-time Pro Bowler for the remainder of the 2021 season is $7.25 million. Which team will deem OBJ worth it and can help be that final piece to a Superbowl?

