NFL Playoffs #1 seeded teams, Titans & Packers, gets kicked out of the playoffs on Saturday

Both #1 seeds had not lost their postseason openers since the 2010 season, and they had never lost on the same day in the divisional round since the seeding format began in 1975. On Saturday, the AFC #1 seeded Titans, and the NFC #1 seeded Packers suffered upset losses on last play field goals.

The Cincinnati Bengals started playing football in 1968. They had never won a road playoff game before Saturday night. On Ryan Tannehill‘s third interception of the game, the Bengals were able to set up for the game-winning field goal. The Bengals are going to their first AFC Championship game since 1989.

The once 3-5 San Francisco 49ers beat the best team in the regular season with their special teams. Game-changing plays from their special teams’ units led to a late-game momentum shift and paved the way for a stunning 13-10 victory over the Packers. Aaron Rodgers legacy took a bit of a hit losing in the divisional round as we all know Rodgers only have one Super Bowl ring. Did we witness Rodgers last game as a Packer?

