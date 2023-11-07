Watch Nigerian star Teni’s all-white themed visual for ‘Malaika’

For her latest music video, ‘Malaika’, Nigerian star singer Teni chose to praise God. In the beach set video, shot in Lagos, Nigeria, the ‘Case’ singer stands with a host of people in white, enters the water wearing white, and chases her white dog in the sand. If you’ve been going through a rough patch or you’ve been looking for more music that resonate with God, here’s one in Yoruba and English. Check out the video directed by Teni and Oye 2.0 below. It’s from her forthcoming sophomore album ‘Tears of the Sun’ out November 17. According to the comms, “the sixteen LP sees the Afropop star expanding her sound in celebratory style.”

