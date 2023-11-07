in Culture, Music Reviews, Music Videos

Watch Nigerian star Teni’s all-white themed visual for ‘Malaika’

Photo: Courtesy of the publicist

For her latest music video, ‘Malaika’, Nigerian star singer Teni chose to praise God. In the beach set video, shot in Lagos, Nigeria, the ‘Case’ singer stands with a host of people in white, enters the water wearing white, and chases her white dog in the sand. If you’ve been going through a rough patch or you’ve been looking for more music that resonate with God, here’s one in Yoruba and English. Check out the video directed by Teni and Oye 2.0 below. It’s from her forthcoming sophomore album ‘Tears of the Sun’ out November 17. According to the comms, “the sixteen LP sees the Afropop star expanding her sound in celebratory style.”

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

