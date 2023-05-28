Watch Lil Meech ‘Pull Up’ on Summer Walker in her latest video

Photos: Courtesy of the publicist

Over a week ago, R&B star Summer Walker released the official video for her track ‘Pull Up’. In the beginning, the seductive native Atlantan makes her male friend, who seemingly lives with her, some dinner and serves him. Next, in her robe, the artist walks to a car outside, and her real-life boyfriend—actor Lil Meech—sits and waits for her to enter. Stopping herself from doing anything she may or may not regret, Walker asks him to let her get up so she can leave the car. Watch the official video to see how it plays out; stay tuned for the next video as it reads “to be continued”.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

