Jamaican artist Stalk Ashley shares video for ‘As a BadGyal’: Watch

Bad gyal forward.

It’s been a year since we’ve come across new music by Stalk Ashley, but the Jamaican artist is back with ‘As a BadGyal’. It’s not to say she hadn’t released anything—but YouTube placed her music video in the homepage search on my account. On the Delagroove/Jaxx/RHLJ production that reminds me of the beginning of ‘Where Ya At’ by Future, she sings about why no one can step to her. Watch the new music video below, directed by RD Studios.

Author Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

