Sony launches Asia division: RCA Records Greater China

Less than a week ago, Sony Music announced its RCA Records Asia division in Greater China. According to a report on Music Business Worldwide, the label plans to expand the company’s presence across the region and broaden commercial opportunities across streaming, gaming, virtual reality, augmented reality, NFTs and the metaverse. Local artists who speak local languages will work with A&Rs to create their roster. Recently, the label signed A-Lin and partnered with GOT7 member Jackson Wang to distribute his music. Jackson Wang was Richardine Bartee‘s client in 2018. To read more about the record label launch and what the Managing Director Kevin Foo says, please, visit this link.

