    In recent news, Nigerian Alté/Hip-Hop duo Show Dem Camp announced the US debut of their Palmwine Festival, launched in Lagos, Nigeria (2017). According to the press information received, it is the first African music festival to grace the iconic park. If you’re wondering what type of artists may be there, its London and Lagos editions had Afropop sensations like BNXN, Oxlade, Amaarae, and others. In the past, Tems and Burna Boy performed on its stages. The festival promises to be even bigger this year. Let’s see what they bring to the table.

    It’s all going down on August 27, 2023, at SummerStage in New York City (Central Park). Learn more about the event via this link.

