The ‘Queen of Amapiano’ Sha Sha and Kamo Mphela release ‘iPiano’: Listen

“My new song with Kamo Mphela shows that women can work together and still shine. I’m a huge fan of hers and I can’t wait for people to vibe to the song,” shares Sha Sha.

Photos: Instagram

The ‘Queen of Amapiano’ and multi-award winner, Sha Sha, teamed up with Amapiano sensation and dancer Kamo Mphela and Felo Le Tee to bless us with a new single titled ‘iPiano’. The single follows the release of her chart-topping single ‘Woza’, the twenty-seven-year-old singer released late last year. The feel-good and groovy jam features the genius of Felo Le Tee, who produced it.

The alluring vocals from the Zimbabwean songstress Sha Sha alongside Kamo Mphela’s euphonious delivery, both neatly mixed into the subdued baseline and the syncopated percussion, create an undeniable groove.

‘iPiano’ might be setting a tone for what’s coming from the Queen of Amapiano come 2022. Listen to ‘iPiano’ featuring Felo Le Tee below.

Written by Mufaro "Forbes" Mujuru

I am passionate about African music, the business, and expanding markets behind it. I write bits about it on GRUNGECAKE. I am also the founder of Big Soko Music Group Ltd and the head behind Commune Curate.

