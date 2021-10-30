Seth Rogen talks Kanye, McLovin, Snoop, and more with Pharrell on OTHERtone Radio on Apple Music

Seth Rogen stops by OTHERtone Radio with Pharrell, Scott Vener and Fam-Lay on Apple Music 1. Seth talks about his creative process, why he always comes back to Kanye on every album, his altercation with Beyoncé’s bodyguards, the comedians he gets most nervous around, and his discussions with Snoop about how everyone always wants to smoke weed with the two of them, sometimes ending with them having to look after the ones that get too high. He also talks about the music he can’t stop listening to, and what he’ll be working on next. Plus, he shares behind the scenes moments from some of his most prolific movies, including Jonah Hill’s constant IRL frustration with McLovin (Christopher Mintz-Plasse) on ‘Superbad’.

About OTHERtone Radio on Apple Music 1

OTHERtone is a glimpse into the minds of our culture’s unicorns and how they think about life, art, and everything in between. Float in the stream of culture alongside Pharrell, Scott, and Fam-Lay as they link up with the most brilliant spirits from the worlds of music, tech, business, art, and fashion for conversations that are human, inspiring, unexpected, and fun.

Listen to OTHERtone Radio live for free every other Sunday at 3PM PST/6PM EST or on-demand anytime on Apple Music 1 via this link.

