Jamaican Dancehall legend Sean Paul’s eighth studio album ‘Scorcha’ gets the party started

Yes, this album is far removed from Sean Paul’s ‘Top Shotter’ lyrics/sound, but we need to appreciate his growth, refined production, and doing what it takes to excel and maintain in the mainstream space. And to be fair, the Belly soundtrack came out in 1998, twenty-four years ago.

On Friday, legendary Jamaican Dancehall artist Sean Paul released his sixteen-track album ‘Scorcha’. The album features guest appearances from Ty Dolla $ign, Pia Mia, Jada Kingdom, Sia, Gwen Stefani, Shenseea, Tove Lo, Stylo G, Damian Marley and Nicky Jam—all of which that have performed well. Known for his signature club anthems, on his eighth studio album, Paul stays in pocket with his usual topics: The female physique, moments of intimacy and having a good time—what life is about for most people into women.

The veteran singer-songwriter with one billion streams and counting went on a press tour to promote his new album. In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, to our surprise, he revealed that Beyoncé was “pissed”, and they talked about the relationship rumours swarming around back then.

She was pissed and was like “I need to speak to you.” So, we go back and talk and she’s like “What’s all these rumors about?” and I’m like “Yo, I’m not saying shit,” and she’s like “These rumors fuck with my career. I just want you to know that.” I was like “They don’t fuck with mine. So, listen: I met Jay before you and we was friends, so me and him should talk. If he feels a way about that, then we should talk, because it’s not coming from me.

We are unsure if it’s a story to continue to tell, but since people keep asking, we guess it is. It shows that Queen Bey is still holding down her crown because why else would she still get mentioned?

If you’re going to be on a yacht this year, visiting a foreign country or heading to Jamaica, add the songs to your playlists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

