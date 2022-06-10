Watch Brooklyn rapper Rowdy Rebel woo walk in ‘Woo Nina’ visual

“We got different watches on, but we all on the same time.”

If you are from the town, you know that certain songs get the party started, and ‘Woo Nina’ is one of them. A week ago, Brooklyn’s finest Rowdy Rebel released the official video for his latest catchy track with several playback worthy moments. From the opening question, “Why y’all do that?” regarding “spinning the block” and missing their targets.

As the record progresses, he shares that he will never cross his friends for money or the FEDs, and the East Flatbush rapper shows his loyalty to Bobby [Shmurda]. There’s also a cheeky line in the song that references Black Lives Matter. I’m glad he’s honest. Check out the visual below, clocking in at 1.5 million views and counting.

I was looking forward to Rowdy Rebel linking up with Pop Smoke when he came home from prison, but unfortunately, life did not work out that way.

