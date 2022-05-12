Listen to Nigeria’s Life Before Fame podcast episode with Recording Academy Member/GRAMMY U Mentor Richardine Bartee

Get to know GRUNGECAKE CEO Richardine Bartee: Listen to her interview with Nigerian-based podcast Life Before Fame.

Recording Academy/GRAMMY U Mentor, Richardine Bartee, opens up about her publicist and journalism career, growing up, and gives insight into her substantial value for humanism that she carries with her daily; on a recent episode of Life Before Fame—THE AKD PODCAST. Although Richardine identifies as an American, she has two African parents who deeply influenced her career through their lifestyle and music. To say the least, both her parents were writers, and it’s exciting to watch Richardine carry on this legacy, quite gracefully, might I add, as she also manoeuvres through the global music scene as manager for super talents, Oxlade and TeeManay. It is truly admirable how humble and approachable Richardine is, especially considering her celebrity and notoriety for advocating for Afrobeats music. She is like a breath of fresh air. Learn more about the renowned Richardine Bartee in Life Before Fame—THE AKD PODCAST—and get to know one of the greatest advocates for new and established talent of all time.

Author ReMyD ReDD ReMy'D is GRUNGECAKE's first Global Music Features Writer.

