Rexxie, Teni and Sarkodie share visualiser for ‘Fallacy’: Watch

A day ago, Rexxie, Teni and Sarkodie shared the official visualiser for their song, ‘Fallacy’. In the video, Nigerian artist Rexxie paints and chills with a lucky lady. Check out the visualiser for the relaxing love song below.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

