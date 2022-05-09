in Music, News

Watch the Recording Academy’s interview with Nigeria’s Phyno for its Herbal Tea & White Sofas series

Photo: Courtesy of the artist

updated

Photo: Courtesy of the artist

In the latest episode of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYS’ Herbal Tea & White Sofas, Phyno details his backstage preferences when it’s time to tour, what he doesn’t like or tolerate before a show, and what he loves most about his fans. Check out the legendary Nigerian rapper’s interview with the Recording Academy’s new series below.

Author

  • Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

    View all posts

GRAMMYsHerbal Tea & White SofasPhynoRecording AcademyThe GRAMMYs

SiriusXM’s DJ Anarchy shares official mix for BPM Supreme’s Supreme Radio: Stream