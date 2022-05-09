Watch the Recording Academy’s interview with Nigeria’s Phyno for its Herbal Tea & White Sofas series

In the latest episode of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYS’ Herbal Tea & White Sofas, Phyno details his backstage preferences when it’s time to tour, what he doesn’t like or tolerate before a show, and what he loves most about his fans. Check out the legendary Nigerian rapper’s interview with the Recording Academy’s new series below.
