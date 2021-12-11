‘Having Our Way’ producer, Preme, shares new track ‘Hopscotch’ featuring Swae Lee: Listen

Picking up where the troubled rapper Travis Scott left off, decorated Toronto musician Preme unleashes the piped-up Swae Lee-assisted banger ‘Hopscotch’. He details the adventure of being rich (“money machine never stop”), high off of an unknown substance, and not wanting to converse at length on the catchy hook. The artist-producer is in a world of his own and continues to paint the picture of his success in the last verse. During Swae Lee’s verse, the Rae Sremmurd member croons about things he cannot control, people feeling aggression towards his success, and more. He also talks about the inability to dodge cameras, going hard (“no soft spot”), and the top models that sit on his crotch. Oh, what a fun-filled life he is leading.

If you aren’t familiar with Preme, the multi-platinum record producer has been around for a while. Before now, he released music and operated under another name (P Reign) in 2014. He has also collaborated with Davido, Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Popcaan, Post Malone, Tiesto, and Ty Dolla $ign. Famously, he is the record producer behind one of my favourite songs released this year, ‘Having Our Way’, on Migos’ latest album, ‘Culture III’. Listen to the Luxury Rap track below a few times.

