NoCap shows off expensive cars in visual for ‘200 or Better’: Watch

Fresh off the ‘Soulfly’ tour with Rod Wave and appearances on the recently dropped ‘Never Broke Again: Compilation Vol 1’ album, NoCap unveiled a new music video last night, ‘200 or Better’. The Alabama rapper talks fast cars and finer jewellery as the song begins, “Ayy, two hundred or better, everything I drive is dangerous” “I got way more problems than some Cuban links gettin’ tangled up”. The video directed by Rich Porter correlates to the lyrics exhibiting Porsches, Bentleys, diamond chains, watches, and more.

The two-minutes plus music video is trending at #7 currently on YouTube For Music and gained over 300,000 views in sixteen hours. Check out Nocap’s latest video for ‘200 or Better’ below.

