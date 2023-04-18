Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent announce partnership for animated series on Amazon Freevee: Lady Danger

ADVERTISEMENT







Both Queens-bred legends Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent will co-executive produce an animated series called ‘Lady Danger’ based on the Dark Horse comic book series. To learn more about who’s involved, check out the exclusive article with the details. According to what we’ve read, the larger-than-life rapper-singer—Nicki Minaj—will play the lead for the show set in 2075.

It “follows a government field agent [who’s] left for dead by her team after discovering a dangerous secret, only to be resurrected as Lady Danger, an Afro-futuristic ass-kicking Agent of BOOTI (Bureau of Organized Terrorism Intervention), who must conceal her true identity while she fights villains who are destroying the earth and its vulnerable inhabitants.”