Mayhem at the NBA trade deadline

After a slow start heading towards the NBA trade deadline, we’ve seen multiple trades in the past couple of days that could impact the postseason. Besides the megadeal of Simmons and Harden, there were tons of big names moved like CJ McCollum to the Pelicans, Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards, Caris LeVert to the Cavs, Domantas Sabonis to the Kings, and the list goes on. Check out the full trade breakdown below.
Nets-76ers pull off James Harden-Ben Simmons trade (Feb. 10)
76ers acquire:
James Harden
Paul Millsap
Nets acquire:
Ben Simmons
Seth Curry
Andre Drummond
Two first-round picks
Kristaps Porzingis traded to Wizards (Feb. 10)
Wizards acquired:
Kristaps Porzingis
Second-round pick
Mavericks acquired:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Davis Bertans
Four-team trade sends Marvin Bagley III to Pistons (Feb. 10)
Pistons acquired:
Marvin Bagley III
Bucks acquired:
Serge Ibaka
Two second-round picks (from DET)
Kings acquired:
Josh Jackson
Trey Lyles
Donte DiVincenzo
Clippers acquired:
Rodney Hood
Semi Ojeleye
Dennis Schröder traded to the Rockets (Feb. 10)
Rockets acquired:
Dennis Schröder
Enes Freedom
Bruno Fernando
Celtics acquired:
Daniel Theis
Kings, Pacers agree to six-player trade (Feb. 8)
Pacers acquired:
Tyrese Haliburton
Buddy Hield
Tristan Thompson
Kings acquired:
Domantas Sabonis
Jeremy Lamb
Justin Holiday
2027 second-round pick
Blazers trade CJ McCollum to Pelicans (Feb. 8)
Pelicans acquired:
CJ McCollum
Larry Nance Jr.
Tony Snell
Trail Blazers acquired:
Josh Hart
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Tomas Satoransky
Didi Louzada
2022 protected first-round pick
Two 2022 second-round picks
Pacers trade Caris LeVert to Cavaliers (Feb. 6)
Cavaliers acquired:
Caris LeVert
2022 second-round pick (via Heat)
Pacers acquired:
Ricky Rubio
2022 first-round pick (lottery protected)
2022 second-round pick (via Rockets)
2027 second-round pick (via Jazz)
Blazers trade Norman Powell and Robert Covington to Clippers (Feb. 4)
Clippers acquired:
Norman Powell
Robert Covington
Trail Blazers acquired:
Eric Bledsoe
Justise Winslow
Keon Johnson
Future second-round pick
The Other Deals
Celtics trade for Derrick White (Feb. 10)
Celtics acquire:
Derrick White
Spurs acquire:
Josh Richardson
Romeo Langford
Protected 2022 first-round pick
Hornets add Montrezl Harrell (Feb. 10)
Hornets acquired:
Montrezl Harrell
Wizards acquired:
Vernon Carey
Ish Smith
Second-round pick
Raptors get Thad Young from Spurs (Feb. 10)
Raptors acquired:
Thad Young
Drew Eubanks
2022 Pistons second-round pick
Spurs acquired:
Goran Dragic
2022 Raptors first-round pick (protected 1-14, protected 1-13 in 2023, turning into future seconds)
Bol Bol traded to the Magic (Feb. 10)
Magic acquired:
Bol Bol
PJ Dozier
Celtics get:
Future second-round pick
Cash considerations
Three-team deal sending Nickeil Alexander-Waker, Juancho Hernangomez to Jazz (Feb. 9)
Jazz acquired:
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Juancho Hernangomez
Spurs acquired:
Tomas Satoransky
Second-round pick
Trail Blazers acquired:
Joe Ingles
Elijah Hughes
Second-round pick
Three-team deal sending Bryn Forbes to Nuggets (Jan. 19)
Nuggets acquired:
Bryn Forbes
Celtics acquired:
Bol Bol
P.J. Dozier
Spurs acquired:
Juancho Hernangomez
Future second-round pick
Cash considerations
Hawks trade Cam Reddish to Knicks (Jan. 13)
Knicks acquired:
Cam Reddish
Solomon Hill
2025 2nd-round pick
Hawks acquired:
Kevin Knox II
Protected first-round pick
Jazz trade Miye Oni to Thunder (Jan. 4)
Thunder acquired:
Miye Oni
Future second-round pick
Jazz acquired:
Cash considerations
Lakers, Cavaliers and Knicks three-team deal (Jan. 3)
Cavs acquired:
Rajon Rondo
Lakers acquired:
Draft rights to Louis Labeyrie
Knicks acquired:
Denzel Valentine
Draft rights to Wang Zhelin
Draft rights to Brad Newley
Cash considerations