Mayhem at the NBA trade deadline

After a slow start heading towards the NBA trade deadline, we’ve seen multiple trades in the past couple of days that could impact the postseason. Besides the megadeal of Simmons and Harden, there were tons of big names moved like CJ McCollum to the Pelicans, Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards, Caris LeVert to the Cavs, Domantas Sabonis to the Kings, and the list goes on. Check out the full trade breakdown below.

​​Nets-76ers pull off James Harden-Ben Simmons trade (Feb. 10)

76ers acquire:

James Harden

Paul Millsap

Nets acquire:

Ben Simmons

Seth Curry

Andre Drummond

Two first-round picks

Kristaps Porzingis traded to Wizards (Feb. 10)

Wizards acquired:

Kristaps Porzingis

Second-round pick

Mavericks acquired:

Spencer Dinwiddie

Davis Bertans

Four-team trade sends Marvin Bagley III to Pistons (Feb. 10)

Pistons acquired:

Marvin Bagley III

Bucks acquired:

Serge Ibaka

Two second-round picks (from DET)

Kings acquired:

Josh Jackson

Trey Lyles

Donte DiVincenzo

Clippers acquired:

Rodney Hood

Semi Ojeleye

Dennis Schröder traded to the Rockets (Feb. 10)

Rockets acquired:

Dennis Schröder

Enes Freedom

Bruno Fernando

Celtics acquired:

Daniel Theis

Kings, Pacers agree to six-player trade (Feb. 8)

Pacers acquired:

Tyrese Haliburton

Buddy Hield

Tristan Thompson

Kings acquired:

Domantas Sabonis

Jeremy Lamb

Justin Holiday

2027 second-round pick

Blazers trade CJ McCollum to Pelicans (Feb. 8)

Pelicans acquired:

CJ McCollum

Larry Nance Jr.

Tony Snell

Trail Blazers acquired:

Josh Hart

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Tomas Satoransky

Didi Louzada

2022 protected first-round pick

Two 2022 second-round picks

Pacers trade Caris LeVert to Cavaliers (Feb. 6)

Cavaliers acquired:

Caris LeVert

2022 second-round pick (via Heat)

Pacers acquired:

Ricky Rubio

2022 first-round pick (lottery protected)

2022 second-round pick (via Rockets)

2027 second-round pick (via Jazz)

Blazers trade Norman Powell and Robert Covington to Clippers (Feb. 4)

Clippers acquired:

Norman Powell

Robert Covington

Trail Blazers acquired:

Eric Bledsoe

Justise Winslow

Keon Johnson

Future second-round pick

The Other Deals

Celtics trade for Derrick White (Feb. 10)

Celtics acquire:

Derrick White

Spurs acquire:

Josh Richardson

Romeo Langford

Protected 2022 first-round pick

Hornets add Montrezl Harrell (Feb. 10)

Hornets acquired:

Montrezl Harrell

Wizards acquired:

Vernon Carey

Ish Smith

Second-round pick

Raptors get Thad Young from Spurs (Feb. 10)

Raptors acquired:

Thad Young

Drew Eubanks

2022 Pistons second-round pick

Spurs acquired:

Goran Dragic

2022 Raptors first-round pick (protected 1-14, protected 1-13 in 2023, turning into future seconds)

Bol Bol traded to the Magic (Feb. 10)

Magic acquired:

Bol Bol

PJ Dozier

Celtics get:

Future second-round pick

Cash considerations

Three-team deal sending Nickeil Alexander-Waker, Juancho Hernangomez to Jazz (Feb. 9)

Jazz acquired:

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Juancho Hernangomez

Spurs acquired:

Tomas Satoransky

Second-round pick

Trail Blazers acquired:

Joe Ingles

Elijah Hughes

Second-round pick

Three-team deal sending Bryn Forbes to Nuggets (Jan. 19)

Nuggets acquired:

Bryn Forbes

Celtics acquired:

Bol Bol

P.J. Dozier

Spurs acquired:

Juancho Hernangomez

Future second-round pick

Cash considerations

Hawks trade Cam Reddish to Knicks (Jan. 13)

Knicks acquired:

Cam Reddish

Solomon Hill

2025 2nd-round pick

Hawks acquired:

Kevin Knox II

Protected first-round pick

Jazz trade Miye Oni to Thunder (Jan. 4)

Thunder acquired:

Miye Oni

Future second-round pick

Jazz acquired:

Cash considerations

Lakers, Cavaliers and Knicks three-team deal (Jan. 3)

Cavs acquired:

Rajon Rondo

Lakers acquired:

Draft rights to Louis Labeyrie

Knicks acquired:

Denzel Valentine

Draft rights to Wang Zhelin

Draft rights to Brad Newley

Cash considerations

