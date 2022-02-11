Mayhem at the NBA trade deadline

17 trade deals were made before the deadline

    After a slow start heading towards the NBA trade deadline, we’ve seen multiple trades in the past couple of days that could impact the postseason. Besides the megadeal of Simmons and Harden, there were tons of big names moved like CJ McCollum to the Pelicans, Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards, Caris LeVert to the Cavs, Domantas Sabonis to the Kings, and the list goes on. Check out the full trade breakdown below.

    ​​Nets-76ers pull off James Harden-Ben Simmons trade (Feb. 10)
    76ers acquire:
    James Harden
    Paul Millsap

    Nets acquire:
    Ben Simmons
    Seth Curry
    Andre Drummond
    Two first-round picks

    Kristaps Porzingis traded to Wizards (Feb. 10)
    Wizards acquired:
    Kristaps Porzingis
    Second-round pick

    Mavericks acquired:
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    Davis Bertans

    Four-team trade sends Marvin Bagley III to Pistons (Feb. 10)
    Pistons acquired:
    Marvin Bagley III

    Bucks acquired:
    Serge Ibaka
    Two second-round picks (from DET)

    Kings acquired:
    Josh Jackson
    Trey Lyles
    Donte DiVincenzo

    Clippers acquired:
    Rodney Hood
    Semi Ojeleye

    Dennis Schröder traded to the Rockets (Feb. 10)
    Rockets acquired:
    Dennis Schröder
    Enes Freedom
    Bruno Fernando

    Celtics acquired:
    Daniel Theis

    Kings, Pacers agree to six-player trade (Feb. 8)
    Pacers acquired:
    Tyrese Haliburton
    Buddy Hield
    Tristan Thompson

    Kings acquired:
    Domantas Sabonis
    Jeremy Lamb
    Justin Holiday
    2027 second-round pick

    Blazers trade CJ McCollum to Pelicans (Feb. 8)
    Pelicans acquired:
    CJ McCollum
    Larry Nance Jr.
    Tony Snell

    Trail Blazers acquired:
    Josh Hart
    Nickeil Alexander-Walker
    Tomas Satoransky
    Didi Louzada
    2022 protected first-round pick
    Two 2022 second-round picks

    Pacers trade Caris LeVert to Cavaliers (Feb. 6)
    Cavaliers acquired:
    Caris LeVert
    2022 second-round pick (via Heat)

    Pacers acquired:
    Ricky Rubio
    2022 first-round pick (lottery protected)
    2022 second-round pick (via Rockets)
    2027 second-round pick (via Jazz)

    Blazers trade Norman Powell and Robert Covington to Clippers (Feb. 4)
    Clippers acquired:
    Norman Powell
    Robert Covington

    Trail Blazers acquired:
    Eric Bledsoe
    Justise Winslow
    Keon Johnson
    Future second-round pick
    The Other Deals

    Celtics trade for Derrick White (Feb. 10)
    Celtics acquire:
    Derrick White

    Spurs acquire:
    Josh Richardson
    Romeo Langford
    Protected 2022 first-round pick

    Hornets add Montrezl Harrell (Feb. 10)
    Hornets acquired:
    Montrezl Harrell

    Wizards acquired:
    Vernon Carey
    Ish Smith
    Second-round pick

    Raptors get Thad Young from Spurs (Feb. 10)
    Raptors acquired:
    Thad Young
    Drew Eubanks
    2022 Pistons second-round pick

    Spurs acquired:
    Goran Dragic
    2022 Raptors first-round pick (protected 1-14, protected 1-13 in 2023, turning into future seconds)

    Bol Bol traded to the Magic (Feb. 10)
    Magic acquired:
    Bol Bol
    PJ Dozier

    Celtics get:
    Future second-round pick
    Cash considerations

    Three-team deal sending Nickeil Alexander-Waker, Juancho Hernangomez to Jazz (Feb. 9)
    Jazz acquired:
    Nickeil Alexander-Walker
    Juancho Hernangomez

    Spurs acquired:
    Tomas Satoransky
    Second-round pick

    Trail Blazers acquired:
    Joe Ingles
    Elijah Hughes
    Second-round pick

    Three-team deal sending Bryn Forbes to Nuggets (Jan. 19)
    Nuggets acquired:
    Bryn Forbes

    Celtics acquired:
    Bol Bol
    P.J. Dozier
    Spurs acquired:
    Juancho Hernangomez
    Future second-round pick
    Cash considerations

    Hawks trade Cam Reddish to Knicks (Jan. 13)
    Knicks acquired:
    Cam Reddish
    Solomon Hill
    2025 2nd-round pick

    Hawks acquired:
    Kevin Knox II
    Protected first-round pick

    Jazz trade Miye Oni to Thunder (Jan. 4)
    Thunder acquired:
    Miye Oni
    Future second-round pick
    Jazz acquired:
    Cash considerations

    Lakers, Cavaliers and Knicks three-team deal (Jan. 3)
    Cavs acquired:
    Rajon Rondo

    Lakers acquired:
    Draft rights to Louis Labeyrie

    Knicks acquired:
    Denzel Valentine
    Draft rights to Wang Zhelin
    Draft rights to Brad Newley
    Cash considerations

    Written by Andy Alexis

    I'm GRUNGECAKE’s Sports and Music Editor. Connect with me on Instagram.

