Watch Money Man’s latest music video for ‘Lil Feature’

On November 12, Money Man released the 13-track project, ‘Blockchain’, enlisting big singles ‘LLC’ and ‘Numb To The Pain’. It seems like every week, the consistent independent artist is giving us another hit to ride out to. This week, Money Man unveiled the video for ‘Lil Feature’ shot in a remote beach house outside of the United States. The lyrical single delivers a syrupy auto-tuned flow over solid muddy production. Check out Money Man’s newest video for ‘Lil Feature’, below along with his latest album ‘Blockchain’.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

