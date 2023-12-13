Mia Khalifa teams up with Aries again for 2024 calendar shoot: See photos

Recently, we reacquainted ourselves with all-things Mia Khalifa, including her interview with supermodel Emily Ratajkoski to discuss her “complicated history with the internet” and “gaining more control and ownership over her likeness”. An hour ago, the former adult film star announced another collaboration with Aries, a London-based label. It is a printed Gregorian calendar for her die-hard fans to lust over, daydream about, and enjoy throughout the new year. Thankfully, the creative duo came together again after the success of the Sheytan founder and the fashion line’s FW23 campaign and photo book.

See a glimpse of their joint calendar shot by Juergen Teller, styled by Celestine Cooney.

