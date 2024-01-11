Mexico-based experimental trio Meth Math’s shares official video ‘Cyberia’: Watch

More lit costume parties, please, in 2024.

Less than a day ago, Meth Math released the official video for their song ‘Cyberia’, which sounds like what Grimes may be up to if she released solo music recently. The vocalist and star of the video, Ángel Ballesteros, portrays a stranded angel, unfortunately, living in the midst of mortal humans. Based on what we’ve seen from pop culture and in films, otherworldly entities seldomly have a good time when they find themselves here. Judging from what we’ve seen in the direction, it looks like the angel would be alright. Furry and alien buddies need to be in reach.

Of the song, the trio explained, “‘Cyberia’ tells the story of an angel who had to go through the ordeal of living the human experience, stranded in an extraneous dimension. It’s a song that takes its inspiration from a divine being’s sweat and grief. The song hypothesizes around the narrative of a celestial messenger that was forced to temporarily take the shape of a mortal, in a world where others see them as a patient with schizophrenia. An imposed and transitory transpatial journey from paradise to the mundane assortment of physical needs.”

Meth Math headline seven live shows in the United States in April. The tour will begin in Seattle on April 2 with stops in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Brooklyn before wrapping up in Washington, DC on April 13. Find the tour information below.

Upcoming Live Dates: 4/2/24 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

4/3/24 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

4/5/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Popscene at Rickshaw Stop

4/6/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

4/9/24 – Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

4/11/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

4/13/24 – Washington, DC @ DC9

The trio’s debut album, ‘Chupetones’, releases on February 2 through In real Life.

