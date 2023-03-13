in News, Trending, World

Megan thee Stallion confirms new album

Photo: Instagram

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Texas superstar rapper Megan thee Stallion shared she will release a new album. She didn’t give any further details, but her fans are ready and ready for it. The outing marks the Houston hottie’s first public appearance at the outlet’s Oscars party. Check out the video clip below to see her wearing big girls and diamonds.

Written by Richardine Bartee

