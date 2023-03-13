In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Texas superstar rapper Megan thee Stallion shared she will release a new album. She didn’t give any further details, but her fans are ready and ready for it. The outing marks the Houston hottie’s first public appearance at the outlet’s Oscars party. Check out the video clip below to see her wearing big girls and diamonds.
We stay ready for Megan Thee Stallion's new album. 👀 pic.twitter.com/b63FGCjKyA
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2023
One CommentLeave a Reply
One Ping
Pingback:Megan thee Stallion confirms new album — OSPrimeTv