South African twin duo Major League DJz and Victony team up for ‘Margaret (Thakzin & Morda Remix)’

Two days ago, South African twin duo Major League DJz released the smooth Amapiano track with Nigerian Afrobeats star, Victony. It is seven minutes and eighteen seconds long—worth every second. Stream the remix track by Thakzin & Morda below.
