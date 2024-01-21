South African twin duo Major League DJz and Victony team up for ‘Margaret (Thakzin & Morda Remix)’

Instagram

Two days ago, South African twin duo Major League DJz released the smooth Amapiano track with Nigerian Afrobeats star, Victony. It is seven minutes and eighteen seconds long—worth every second. Stream the remix track by Thakzin & Morda below.

Written by GRUNGECAKE TEAM

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Watch R&B star Brent Faiyaz smoke and flash cash in ‘Pistachios’