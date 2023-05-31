Watch Lil Durk’s new visual ‘Sad Songs’

In the visual he released today, Lil Durk tells the story about his relationship with his fiancée, India Royale. As any die-hard fan may recall, the couple took a trip to Aspen shortly after the rapper popped the question in December 2021 onstage. Earlier this year, as with any other couple, the two seemed to be at odds.

In a recent interview in promotion for his new album ‘Almost Healed’, Lil Durk shared that when his wife-to-be tweeted those things, making the general public think otherwise, he would be in her presence.

Check out the clip above. Lil Durk wears a sublimation shirt. His lady’s face is all over it. The couple have been together since 2017.