Less than a month ago, Nigerian star Laycon released the official video for his new song ‘Underrate’ from his recent project release. On the track, he sings about the naysayers and people who try to devalue his existence one way or another and what makes him great. If you’ve ever been overlooked, heavily critiqued or hated for invalid reasons, you may relate to what he’s conveying.

Watch the video below.

