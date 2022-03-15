Kodak Black pays tribute to incarcerated friend in newest music video for ‘Vulnerable (Free Cool)’

Kodak Black has been randomly releasing music videos to his latest album ‘Back For Everything‘, released on February 25. On Monday, the South Florida rapper dropped the sixth single to receive a visual treatment titled ‘Vulnerable (Free Cool)’.

“I miss my brother Cool, I’m out here by myself, it got me vulnerable/You left me in the cold with nobody to warn me/Nobody understood me ’cause nobody know me/Came back to let you know that even though you hurt me, I can’t let you go,” Kodak raps.

Video’ Vulnerable (Free Cool)’ shows Kodak Black in an eerie black outfit dancing on top of a construction site-building. At the end of the video, the self-proclaimed “vulture” gives money to people walking the street and receiving love from what seems to be a homeless lady.

Below is Kodak Black’s newest music video for ‘Vulnerable (Free Cool)’.

