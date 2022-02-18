Liberian artist Kobazzie shares official visual for ‘Party’ featuring Bucky Raw: Watch

    Three days ago, Liberian artists Kobazzie and Bucky Raw released the official video for their joint record ‘Party’. In the video, shot in Accra, Ghana, the recording artists get on a party bus with many attractive women, more than they can handle. Next, the guys arrive at their destination, which is a vibe. Aside from the view of the picturesque country, the talented dancers bring it together, forcing both gentlemen to bust a move. Watch the video for the Magic Stick production below.

    The audio for the track came out two months ago. It was recorded in Liberia, West Africa.

    Written by Richardine Bartee

