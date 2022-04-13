Watch Nigerian artist Kizz Daniel’s bright video for ‘Oshe’ featuring The Cavemen

Less than a week ago, famous Nigerian singer-songwriter Kizz Daniel released the official music video for his new track titled ‘Oshe’ featuring The Cavemen. When it comes to the ‘Lie’ crooner and what he seems to enjoy making music about, it tends to fall along the lines of celebrating a wide range of women, love, and relationships.

Watch the music video below for the single taken from his latest album ‘Barnabas’. You are bound to shake your bottom or think deeply.

This May, Kizz Daniel will embark on a four-city tour in the United Kingdom. If you are around, support him.

