Watch Nigerian artist Kizz Daniel’s bright video for ‘Oshe’ featuring The Cavemen

The King of Love returns.

Less than a week ago, famous Nigerian singer-songwriter Kizz Daniel released the official music video for his new track titled ‘Oshe’ featuring The Cavemen. When it comes to the ‘Lie’ crooner and what he seems to enjoy making music about, it tends to fall along the lines of celebrating a wide range of women, love, and relationships.

Watch the music video below for the single taken from his latest album ‘Barnabas’. You are bound to shake your bottom or think deeply.

This May, Kizz Daniel will embark on a four-city tour in the United Kingdom. If you are around, support him.

Written by Richardine Bartee

Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

