Stream Ghanaian singer King Promise’s latest track ‘Terminator’

King Promise isn’t looking for you to understand him.

Yesterday, Ghanaian artist King Promise released a song called ‘Terminator’ that assures us he’s okay and is not aiming to impress anybody. The confident singer-songwriter holds happiness and peace of mind in the highest regard. Also, in the lyrics, he reminds us he has been in this thing for a while. Outside of comparing himself to The Terminator, a role played by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1984’s American science fiction film, the artist shares his first solo track since the release of his ‘5 Star’ album. Stream the new record below, which sounds like it has backing vocals laid by fellow artist Oxlade, who had a life-changing viral moment last year with his smash hit ‘KU LO SA’.

If you haven’t heard, the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) is on now. You can stream it via this link right now.