Two hours ago, Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj unleashed the lovely visual for their Billboard Hot 100 jam, ‘Alone’. As the music starts, Petras and her backup dancers sing with instruments doubled as phallic tools, perhaps, to insinuate safe-for-work content. Giving into a man’s wildest dreams and fantasies, the ‘Treat Me Like a Slut’ singer wears black leather boots and a whip. unleashed the lovely visual for their Billboard Hot 100 jam, ‘Alone’. As the music starts, Petras and her backup dancers sing with instruments doubled as phallic objects, perhaps, to insinuate sexual activity in a safe-for-work way. In the next scene, the choreography gets steamy as the ladies work their hips on pink exercise mats. Giving into a cis-gender male’s wildest dreams, the ‘Unholy’ collaborator wears a black bondage outfit with dramatic eye makeup, leather boots and a matching whip.

Entering the chat with a gorgeous face, flawless beat, and fire-engine red hair, the world’s most successful female rapper—Nicki Minaj—performs her exciting guest feature laced with fun puns, razor-sharp bars, and something to think about—like how she nails it so often? As expressed in recent interviews, Petras is a die-hard Barb—floored by the queen’s presence and how nice she was to her on-set.

In the last scene, the German singer-songwriter ends up in the lap of the gentleman who’s watched her and her pals on the screen all day. It’s only a matter of time and patience before that sexy white nurse outfit ends up off and on the floor.

Watch the video for the super catchy track directed by Arrad below. Kim Petras is the first openly transgender artist to win a GRAMMY for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for ‘Unholy’ this year.