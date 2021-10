In a recent interview with a multi-hyphenate businesswoman and podcaster, Kidarah talked to Keetria about her origin, how she came up with her current sound, what inspires her, and more. Other topics covered were how the pandemic affected her artistry, how she navigates business as an artist and the last two songs she released this year, ‘Got Damn!’ and ‘Boss’.

Stream the full episode below to get to know Kidarah, the genre-bending singer-songwriter and engineer in Los Angeles, California.

