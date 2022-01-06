Kanye West and Billie Eilish are headlining 2022 Coachella Festival

Coachella is slated to occur between April 15-17 and April 22-24, and it is already sold out (125,000 tickets per day). It has been rescheduled quite a few times. According to multiple reports, Kanye West and Billie Eilish are headlining the 2022 Coachella Festival. Pop culture’s finest artists will take to the stage to perform their hit records on both nights. Should the festival happen when scheduled, Billie Eilish will be the youngest headlining artist ever. Swedish House Mafia will also perform at the highly-anticipated festival.

