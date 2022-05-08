Boston artist Kam’Geez talks big money in ‘Nothing Like It’: Watch the visual

I think Kam’Geez is onto something.

If you are a true GRUNGECAKER, you may remember Hip-Hop artist Kam’Geez from the 2018 ‘The Ceremony‘ music showcase lineup hosted by GRUNGECAKE. Since then, Boston artist Kam’Geez has been consistently creating music to motivate the inner hustler in you. The High-End Huster himself is working hard to put his team, ‘GYB’ (Gorgeous Young Bastard), on, recognised for their hard work ethic and ambition. GYB may sound vulgar, but it gives Migos YRN vibes. I always say, ‘without a plan, you plan to fail,’ and Kam’Geez couldn’t have said it better in his new single, ‘Nothing Like It’. Stay tuned for his forthcoming project, ‘Charge It to the Game’.

Authors ReMyD ReDD ReMy'D is GRUNGECAKE's first Global Music Features Writer.

Richardine Bartee Her unprejudiced love for people, the arts, and business have taken her this far. Join Richardine on her journey as she writes history into existence, one article at a time. Richardine is a member of the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs, and a GRAMMY U Mentor. She is the North American Press Agent and US Business Manager for Oxlade and contributes to BET.com; Director of Content for Duke Concept; Follow her on Instagram and Twitter.

