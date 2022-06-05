Bay Area-based Nigerian rapper John Networq dances with ease in ‘Slap’: Watch the video

Recently, Nigerian artist John Networq released a vibrant track called ‘Slap’. As he stands in a garage in Los Angeles, California, the Warri-born rapper comfortably delivers a confident flow of lines filled with hope, success, and his country people’s progression. There isn’t much out there about the young artist, but we are sure he has plans to rise to stardom based on the level of content he has released. Watch the cinematic music video below to see how smooth the Naija rapper moves and get to know him through edgy storytelling. The Progrex production is a vibe.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

More

Tumblr

Email



WhatsApp

Print



Reddit

Telegram



Skype

Pinterest



Pocket

