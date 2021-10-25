Watch Afrobeats star Joeboy survive close call in video for ‘Sip (Alcohol)’

Ebélébé.

Friday, rising Afrobeats star Joeboy released the official visual for his monster hit ‘Sip (Alcohol)’. As his car gulfs into flames behind him, the Lagos-native survivor sings about remaining positive, moving forward, and enjoying his life to the fullest. If you are tired of “reasoning bad things” like Joeboy, you may like this one. It was written with your mood in mind. Watch the Dammy Twitch direction for the Tempoe-produced track below.

According to the description on YouTube, the track is currently #1 on “Billboard’s LyricFind Global chart and is the most most-streamed of the last month on Audiomack. It’s topped Apple Music’s streaming chart in seventeen countries, reaching #2 on Genius’ trending chart and #3 on Shazam’s Global Top 200.”

