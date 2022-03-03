PRE artist Jay Fizzle pays homage to Young Dolph in ‘LLD’ featuring Ricco Barrino: Watch

Months after the awful passing of Young Dolph, we as a culture still grieve but none more than family and friends closest to Dolph. In recent months, Paper Route’s Jay Fizzle has been sharing his pain for his cousin and label boss, Young Dolph, getting tattoos in recognition and sharing a video of fans rapping along to one of Dolph’s songs.

On Wednesday, Jay Fizzle dropped the visuals to his tribute record ‘LLD’ featuring Ricco Barrino. Music Video’ LLD’ does a fine job of displaying the pain of Jay Fizzle on close up shots and cut footages of Young Dolph while living.

Earlier this year, the Paper Route Empire label released the compilation project ‘Long Live Dolph’ in remembrance of the indie titan, with Jay Fizzle’s ‘LLD’ being the intro record. Check out Jay Fizzle’s newest music video for ‘LLD’ below.

