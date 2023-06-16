Stream Jastin Martin and British-Nigerian artist Maleek Berry’s track ‘Replacement’

A week ago, rising Houston-bred producer and singer-songwriter Jastin Martin released the official visualiser for her song ‘Replacement’ with British-Nigerian record producer and recording artist Maleek Berry. The smooth track offers promises where he says he would be different for her and eventually switch up. As she tells the story, her recount states that she’s a giver, and he isn’t. Somehow, in his verse, his crazy tail self doesn’t want to see her go, but he knows she is tired of how he treats her now.

If you’re hearing about Jastin Martin for the first time, she released a track called ‘Right My Wrongs’ in April, and its video surpassed over two million YouTube views in three weeks. Check out the visualiser below to vibe out to the record.