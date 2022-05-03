Denver artist Jaiel shares Doo-Wop themed video for ‘Sunshine Lovin’: Watch

Denver’s R&B/Pop singer Jaiel released ‘Sunshine Lovin’ from her 2022 EP, ‘The Magical World of Black Girlhood’. ‘Sunshine Lovin’ is a super catchy, upbeat Summertime song that will have everyone swinging their hips and snapping their fingers. As a girlie girl, I instantly fell in love with Jaiel’s super cute video, with the pops of bright colours, like yellow, pink and blue, the Doo-Wop theme and big polka dots; I couldn’t get enough. Listen to the entire EP, ‘The Magical World of Black Girlhood’ after watching Jaeil in ‘Sunshine Lovin’, who also resembles one of my favourite singers, Tweet.

